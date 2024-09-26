Left Menu

Liam Lawson Replaces Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull's Formula One Lineup

Red Bull has replaced Daniel Ricciardo with Liam Lawson for the remainder of the Formula One season. Ricciardo, a fan-favorite, struggled to regain his form and was outperformed by teammate Yuki Tsunoda. Lawson, a seasoned reserve, steps in with aspirations to secure a full-time seat.

Daniel Ricciardo

Red Bull-owned RB has announced the replacement of Daniel Ricciardo with New Zealander Liam Lawson for the remainder of the Formula One season. The decision follows mounting speculation about Ricciardo's future in the sport.

Ricciardo made a mid-season return hoping to secure a seat at the main Red Bull team but was outperformed by his teammate Yuki Tsunoda. Despite Ricciardo's efforts, the team decided to bring in Lawson, who has served as Red Bull's reserve driver since 2022.

Team boss Laurent Mekies expressed gratitude for Ricciardo's contributions and welcomed Lawson. Lawson, who performed admirably in five races last year, expressed his eagerness to drive in the upcoming races. The Formula One season will continue with a series of races in Texas, Mexico, Brazil, Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

