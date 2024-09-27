Left Menu

Dwayne Bravo Bids Farewell to Cricket, Takes on Mentorship Role

Dwayne Bravo, the West Indies World Cup-winning all-rounder, has retired from cricket. He will join the Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor, succeeding Gautam Gambhir. Bravo's career, spanning 21 years, was marred by injuries towards its end. Alongside KKR, he will mentor other Knight Riders franchises globally, marking the end of his association with CSK.

Updated: 27-09-2024 11:04 IST
World Cup-winning West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and will join IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor.

The 40-year-old replaces Gautam Gambhir, who left the role to take over as India head coach earlier this year. Bravo's last season of the Caribbean Premier League was cut short due to an injury sustained while fielding, prematurely ending his playing career.

Taking to Instagram, Bravo expressed his gratitude and reflected on his 21-year career, saying, "Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything. It's been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows." Despite his desire to continue playing, Bravo acknowledged the physical toll the sport has taken on him.

Bravo, who retired from international cricket in 2021 and concluded his IPL career last year, has been involved in coaching roles with the Chennai Super Kings and the Afghanistan men's team. The Knight Riders Group, in a media release, hailed his appointment as an exciting development, emphasizing Bravo's relentless drive and vast experience.

Joining the Knight Riders marks a new chapter for Bravo, who will also work with the franchise's other teams in leagues such as CPL, MLC, and ILT20. Reflecting on his transition, Bravo said, "The passion and professionalism of the Knight Riders management make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I move from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation."

Bravo's Instagram message to his fans was heartfelt and emotional, thanking them for their unwavering support. "Though this ending is bittersweet, I have no regrets about my career or this decision. Now, I look forward to my next chapter," he concluded.

