State Tennis Associations Challenge AITA President Anil Jain with No Confidence Motion

In an unprecedented move, eight state tennis associations affiliated with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) have proposed a no-confidence motion against President Anil Jain. The motion will be discussed in an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for September 28 in New Delhi.

Coincidentally, the EGM will take place on the same day as AITA's Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections, the results of which will be submitted to the Delhi High Court in a sealed envelope. Jain, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, is accused of misusing association funds for personal expenses involving travel with his family abroad multiple times.

The state units behind the motion—Assam, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Tripura—aim to remove Jain from his position if the motion is passed. This will mark a historic first in Indian tennis. Jain, who became AITA President unopposed in September 2020, insists that the EGM is illegal and vows to take legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)