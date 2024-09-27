Left Menu

State Tennis Associations Challenge AITA President Anil Jain with No Confidence Motion

In a historic move, eight state tennis associations affiliated with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) have proposed a no-confidence motion against President Anil Jain. The motion is set to be discussed in an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on September 28 in New Delhi. Jain faces accusations of misusing funds and violating governance principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:29 IST
State Tennis Associations Challenge AITA President Anil Jain with No Confidence Motion
motion

In an unprecedented move, eight state tennis associations affiliated with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) have proposed a no-confidence motion against President Anil Jain. The motion will be discussed in an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for September 28 in New Delhi.

Coincidentally, the EGM will take place on the same day as AITA's Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections, the results of which will be submitted to the Delhi High Court in a sealed envelope. Jain, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, is accused of misusing association funds for personal expenses involving travel with his family abroad multiple times.

The state units behind the motion—Assam, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Tripura—aim to remove Jain from his position if the motion is passed. This will mark a historic first in Indian tennis. Jain, who became AITA President unopposed in September 2020, insists that the EGM is illegal and vows to take legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024