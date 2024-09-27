Former Turkish Striker Serhat Akin Survives Armed Attack in Istanbul

Serhat Akin, former Turkey and Fenerbahce striker turned TV pundit, suffered an armed attack in Istanbul on Thursday. Akin reported through social media that he had been shot in the foot after leaving a TV studio in the Beykoz district, shortly after Fenerbahce's 2-1 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) issued a condemnatory statement regarding the incident. "We have learned with regret that former national team player Serhat Akin was injured in his foot as a result of an armed attack," the TFF said. "We strongly condemn the heinous attack and wish Serhat Akin ... a speedy recovery." Akin's social media post included an image of his bloodied ankle and foot, along with the message: "They shot my feet after the programme, our last word is Fenerbahce."

Fenerbahce Football Club, where Akin began his career, also decried the attack. "We expect the perpetrators to be brought to justice as soon as possible," the club stated. Akin, who played 16 times for Turkey between 2002 and 2006, remains in hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)