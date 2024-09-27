Left Menu

Bangladeshi Cricket Super Fan Roby Allegedly Heckled at India Test Match

A Bangladeshi cricket fan named Roby, dressed in a tiger costume, was allegedly heckled and taken to a medical facility during the second Test match against India. An Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association official mentioned that Roby was in distress and had been punched in his abdomen during an altercation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:17 IST
fan

During the opening day of the second Test match against India, a Bangladeshi cricket fan named Roby was reportedly heckled and required medical attention. Roby, who was dressed in a tiger costume and seated in stand C, faced an unclear triggering incident that led to his distress.

An Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association official indicated that Roby could not clearly communicate the sequence of events but was evidently in significant discomfort. Roby suggested that he had been punched in the abdomen during an altercation, and his pain was noticeable as he exited the stands.

According to a police officer at the stadium, Roby was given first aid on-site, and an ambulance was summoned. Due to delays, the stadium's medical team transported him to a nearby facility to ensure he received prompt medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

