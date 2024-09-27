Left Menu

Rain Halts Play in Kanpur: Bangladesh's Strong Start Thwarted

Bangladesh scored 107 for three against India before heavy rain interrupted the opening day's play in the second test in Kanpur. Overnight rain had already delayed the start, and play was called off just nine overs into the second session. Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim were left battling at the crease.

Heavy rain interrupted Bangladesh's promising start against India in the second test, leaving them at 107 for three at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. Play had already been delayed due to a wet outfield and was called off after only nine overs of the second session as rain returned.

Mominul Haque, on 40, and Mushfiqur Rahim, on six, were at the crease when bad light forced the players off the pitch. The prospect of further rain on Saturday casts a shadow over India's chance to secure a record-extending 18th consecutive test series victory at home.

The match saw early drama as Akash Deep's third delivery claimed the wicket of Zakir Hasan. Shadman Islam put up a more secure performance but was eventually trapped lbw by Akash Deep. Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto built a 51-run partnership before Shanto was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin post-lunch.

