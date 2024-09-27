Dwayne Bravo Bids Farewell to Cricket, Joins KKR as Mentor
Dwayne Bravo, renowned West Indies all-rounder, has announced his retirement from cricket. He will join the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a mentor, after a long tenure with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). An injury ended his last Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season prematurely.
World Cup-winning West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has called time on his illustrious cricketing career. He will take on a new role as the mentor of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), replacing Gautam Gambhir, who has assumed the role of India's head coach.
Bravo, aged 40, had to cut short his final season in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) due to a groin injury. In an emotional Instagram post, he expressed his gratitude and confirmed his retirement from all forms of cricket.
The move marks the end of Bravo's association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he won three IPL titles and served as a bowling coach. KKR's CEO Venky Mysore praised Bravo's experience and winning mentality, which are expected to benefit the franchise.
