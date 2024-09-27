Left Menu

Pro Panja League Season 2 Postponed Due to Co-founder's Accident

Season 2 of the Pro Panja League (PPL) is postponed following a car accident involving co-founder Parvin Dabass. The league is rescheduling and will update new dates. The Asian International Arm-wrestling Cup will proceed as planned in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:31 IST
Pro Panja League logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated Season 2 of the Pro Panja League (PPL) is set to be postponed in the wake of an unfortunate car accident involving the League's co-founder Parvin Dabass on Saturday, September 21. The Pro Panja League confirmed that due to unforeseen circumstances that arose over the weekend, they are currently working on rescheduling Season 2 and will communicate updates as soon as new dates are finalized.

"Parvin has always said that every cloud has a silver lining. So, we are looking at this as an opportunity to make the Pro Panja League season 2 even bigger and better than originally planned. We will soon announce the dates for that once Parvin is better, as he is the Captain of the ship and a ship cannot sail without its captain," said PPL co-founder Preeti Jhangiani in a media release.

Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People's Arm-wrestling Federation of India (PAFI), emphasized that the Asian International Arm-wrestling Cup will still take place as scheduled from October 19 to 27 at the Aurika Hotel in Mumbai. The event will host international players and the Asian Federation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

