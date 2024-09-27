Kamindu Mendis Equals Bradman's Record, Sets New Test Cricket Milestone

Sri Lanka's left-hand batter Kamindu Mendis has matched the record of Australian legend Don Bradman, reaching 1000 Test runs in just 13 innings. Mendis played an unbeaten 182-run innings off 250 balls, featuring 16 boundaries and four sixes, helping Sri Lanka post a formidable total of 602/5 before declaring.

With this innings, Mendis joins an elite group, being the fourth to achieve 1000 Test runs in such a short span, following Herbert Sutcliffe, Everton Weekes, and Don Bradman. On Thursday, Mendis showcased his remarkable consistency, scoring his eighth consecutive fifty-plus score in Test cricket, a feat unmatched in cricket history as per the ICC.

Batting at No. 5 in the second Test against New Zealand in Galle, Mendis displayed exceptional form, reaching his half-century in just 53 balls. Supported by Angelo Mathews, Mendis' aggressive approach built on Dinesh Chandimal's earlier century to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position.

Mendis' consistency and ability to perform under pressure have been pivotal for Sri Lanka, boosting their ICC World Test Championship prospects. By the end of the day's play, Sri Lanka amassed 306/3 with an 85-run unbeaten stand between Mathews and Mendis, solidifying their dominance after a previous win at the same venue.

Mendis' remarkable feats continue to be a significant asset for Sri Lanka, enhancing their success prospects in the Test arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)