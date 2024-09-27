Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes Top Wicket-Taker in Asia for India

Indian cricket sensation Ravichandran Ashwin etched his name in the history books on Friday, becoming the highest wicket-taker in Test matches in Asia. Ashwin secured the milestone by dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto for 31 runs on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

With 420 wickets in Asia, Ashwin now leads, followed by Anil Kumble with 419 wickets. Harbhajan Singh ranks third with 300 wickets. The 38-year-old Ashwin, who debuted in 2011 against the West Indies, has played 101 Test matches, claiming 522 wickets in total.

India currently leads the two-match series 1-0 after a stellar 280-run victory in Chennai. In the Kanpur Test, India won the toss and chose to bowl first. Bangladesh's openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam failed to provide a strong start, with Indian pacer Akash Deep taking two early wickets. Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto steadied the innings, ending the first session at 74/2.

Rain interrupted the second session, limiting play to 35 overs. Ashwin managed to take the sole wicket in this period, dismissing Bangladesh's captain in the 29th over. By stumps, Bangladesh stood at 107/3, with Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim remaining unbeaten.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)