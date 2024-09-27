Thangaraja Soars to Lead at Telangana Golconda Masters with Record-Breaking Round

Sri Lanka's N Thangaraja delivered a stunning eight-under 62 on Friday, rocketing to a four-shot lead with an aggregate of 13-under 127 after the second round of the Telangana Golconda Masters.

Chandigarh's Angad Cheema, Czech Republic's Stepan Danek, and Delhi's Saarthak Chhibber are tied for second at nine-under 131. Cheema's remarkable 63, Danek's flawless 65, and Chhibber's solid 68 brought them into contention.

Thangaraja's round featured two eagles and four birdies, marking another error-free day. After a quiet start, the Sri Lankan golfer gained momentum and maintained his lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)