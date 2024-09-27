Left Menu

Top Contenders Ready to Blaze the Track at Indian Open U23 Athletics

The fourth edition of the Indian Open U23 athletics competition is set to begin, featuring top sprinters like Manikanta Hoblidhar and Animesh Kujur. The event, held at Patliputra Sports Complex, will run for three days with multiple heats and categories, offering a platform for athletes to demonstrate their skills.

Sprinters, led by 100m senior national record holder Manikanta Hoblidhar and Animesh Kujur, will be the major attraction on the opening day of the fourth edition of the Indian Open U23 athletics competition here on Saturday.

The three-day event will be held at Patliputra Sports Complex.

The men's 100m race has attracted 89 entries, necessitating nine heats. 'We have 10 lanes for the 100m event. Hence it was decided to have 10 athletes in each of the heats,' said Stanley Jones, head of the technical team of Athletics Federation of India (AFI), on the eve of the U23 competition.

