Borja Herrera's Hat-Trick Leads FC Goa to Thrilling Victory Over East Bengal

FC Goa, led by Borja Herrera’s hat-trick, clinched their first win of the 2024-25 Indian Super League season with a 3-2 victory over East Bengal. Despite East Bengal's late push and numerical advantage, FC Goa maintained their lead to secure the win.

Updated: 27-09-2024 22:29 IST
Borja Herrera's Hat-Trick Leads FC Goa to Thrilling Victory Over East Bengal
FC Goa, spearheaded by Borja Herrera's sensational hat-trick, secured their first win of the Indian Super League 2024-25 campaign, defeating East Bengal 3-2.

The visitors dominated early, with relentless moves into the final third, leading to an opening goal by Herrera in the 13th minute. He doubled their lead in the 20th minute before East Bengal pulled one back through Madih Talal's penalty in the 29th minute.

Herrera completed his hat-trick in the 71st minute, but FC Goa faced pressure after Carl McHugh's red card. David Lalhlansanga reduced the deficit in the 85th minute, but FC Goa held on for the win despite East Bengal's late attacks.

