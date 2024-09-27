Billie Jean King Awarded Congressional Gold Medal for Groundbreaking Contributions

NEW YORK, Sept 27 - Billie Jean King has been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the United States Tennis Association said on Friday, becoming the first individual female athlete to receive the honor. President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law on Thursday, recognizing King's groundbreaking contributions both on and off the court.

King, a trailblazer for gender equality in sports and society, saw her relentless advocacy for equal pay in tennis culminate in the U.S. Open becoming the first Grand Slam tournament to offer men and women equal prize money in 1973. This milestone cemented her legacy as a champion of women's rights. The same year, King's victory over Bobby Riggs in the 'Battle of the Sexes' match captivated 90 million viewers worldwide and propelled the fight for equality in sports.

"Billie is one of the greatest athletes and ambassadors tennis has ever seen, but her impact off the court is even greater than her performance on it," said Brian Hainline, chairman and president of the USTA. King, who captured 39 Grand Slam titles across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, was instrumental in founding the Women's Tennis Association. She joins a select group of athletes to have received the Congressional Gold Medal, marking yet another barrier she has broken.

