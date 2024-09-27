Left Menu

Cameron Green Ruled Out of England Tour; Doubtful for India's Test Series

Cameron Green has been ruled out of Australia's ongoing tour of England due to a back injury and could miss the upcoming home Test series against India. This adds to Australia's injury woes, with four other players also sidelined. His recovery timeline will be clearer after further assessment at home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:57 IST
Cameron Green Ruled Out of England Tour; Doubtful for India's Test Series
Cameron Green with his Aussie teammates. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of the ongoing tour of England due to a back injury and is potentially doubtful for the home Test series against India, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Green reported back pain following the third ODI against England and is not part of the squad for the fourth ODI after scans confirmed the injury.

Australia has faced multiple injury setbacks during the UK tour, with Green becoming the fifth player to be ruled out. Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Riley Meredith, and Ben Dwarshuis have all been sidelined with injuries. According to Cricket.com.au, the full extent of Green's injury will only be known after he returns home for further examination.

Green is a significant asset to the Australian Test team, particularly with the ICC World Test Championship series against India scheduled later this year. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, one of cricket's most anticipated contests, will start on November 22 in Perth. The second Test, a day-night match, will be held in Adelaide from December 6 to 10. Fans will then look to Brisbane's Gabba for the third Test from December 14 to 18, followed by the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30. The series will conclude with the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising a dramatic finish to the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

