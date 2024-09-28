Left Menu

Zamalek Triumphs Over Al Ahly in Thrilling African Super Cup Shootout

Egypt’s Zamalek won the African Super Cup by defeating rivals Al Ahly 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Riyadh. Despite a first-half penalty by Abou Ali, Zamalek equalized through Nasser Mansi. Goalkeeper Mohamed Awad saved Zamalek, making them five-time Super Cup champions.

Updated: 28-09-2024 02:12 IST
Egypt's Zamalek emerged victorious over Cairo rivals Al Ahly in a dramatic African Super Cup final in Riyadh, ending with a 4-3 penalty shootout win following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Al Ahly initially took the lead just before halftime, courtesy of a successful spotkick by Palestine international Abou Ali, awarded after VAR confirmed a foul by Hamza Mathlouthi. The decision prompted an intense protest from Zamalek players, temporarily halting the match.

Zamalek clawed their way back into the game with substitute Nasser Mansi's equalizer, leading to a tense penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Mohamed Awad's crucial save and a subsequent miss from Al Ahly secured Zamalek's fifth Super Cup title, though they trail Al Ahly's record of eight.

