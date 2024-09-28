Left Menu

Jorge Martin Sets Lap Record Amid Chaos at Indonesia Grand Prix

Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing broke the lap record to secure pole position in a turbulent qualifying session for the Indonesia Grand Prix, overshadowed by multiple crashes. Marco Bezzecchi and rookie Pedro Acosta completed the top three. Other notable events include crashes by Marc Marquez and Miguel Oliveira's absence due to injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 09:34 IST
Jorge Martin Sets Lap Record Amid Chaos at Indonesia Grand Prix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jorge Martin, the current MotoGP championship leader from Pramac Racing, established a new lap record at the Indonesia Grand Prix in Mandalika, securing pole position during a tumultuous qualifying session marked by multiple crashes. Martin achieved the fastest lap with a 1:29.088 time at the Mandalika International Street Circuit, outpacing Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing and Tech3's 20-year-old rookie, Pedro Acosta.

"I'm so happy. Today I felt great. I was riding with a lot of used tyres," Martin said. Bezzecchi managed a spectacular final lap to secure the second position, rejoining the race after a crash with just two minutes left, ensuring a spot on the front row.

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia, who trails Martin by 24 points in the standings, qualified fourth. Marc Marquez of Gresini Racing experienced two crashes, limiting his impact on the session, while his brother Alex Marquez crashed out during Q1. Trackhouse Racing's Miguel Oliveira was absent from qualifying due to a wrist fracture sustained in Friday's practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024