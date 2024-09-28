Jorge Martin Sets Lap Record Amid Chaos at Indonesia Grand Prix

Jorge Martin, the current MotoGP championship leader from Pramac Racing, established a new lap record at the Indonesia Grand Prix in Mandalika, securing pole position during a tumultuous qualifying session marked by multiple crashes. Martin achieved the fastest lap with a 1:29.088 time at the Mandalika International Street Circuit, outpacing Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing and Tech3's 20-year-old rookie, Pedro Acosta.

"I'm so happy. Today I felt great. I was riding with a lot of used tyres," Martin said. Bezzecchi managed a spectacular final lap to secure the second position, rejoining the race after a crash with just two minutes left, ensuring a spot on the front row.

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia, who trails Martin by 24 points in the standings, qualified fourth. Marc Marquez of Gresini Racing experienced two crashes, limiting his impact on the session, while his brother Alex Marquez crashed out during Q1. Trackhouse Racing's Miguel Oliveira was absent from qualifying due to a wrist fracture sustained in Friday's practice.

