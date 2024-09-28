Top Sports Headlines: International Team Equalizes, Major Injury Updates, Rookie Honors, and More

In an astounding turnaround, the International Team matched the US at the Presidents Cup, rebounding from an opening-day sweep with a perfect 5-0 foursomes showing on Friday. The competition now stands level at 5-5.

The Dallas Cowboys face challenges as injuries to linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence prove worse than initially thought. Head coach Mike McCarthy labeled Parsons as 'week-to-week,' while Lawrence may be placed on injured reserve with a sprained foot.

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is currently in concussion protocol, as confirmed by head coach Brian Daboll. Similarly, Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride will be absent for Sunday's game due to a concussion.

In WNBA news, Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark has been crowned Rookie of the Year, while Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier clinched Defensive Player of the Year. The league also reported a 48% rise in regular-season attendance.

