Left Menu

BCCI's 93rd AGM to Focus on ICC Representation, IPL Team Retention Rules

The BCCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting will focus on electing two representatives for ICC meetings, with Jay Shah continuing as secretary till December 1. The AGM will address the retention rules for the IPL 2025 auction and confirm key appointments and budgets. Discussions around Shah's successor are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:44 IST
BCCI's 93rd AGM to Focus on ICC Representation, IPL Team Retention Rules
BCCI logo (Photo: BCCI) Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to hold its 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday, with the primary agenda being the election of two representatives for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings. Current secretary Jay Shah’s succession isn’t on the official agenda.

This AGM gains significance with the ICC scheduled to host a conclave in Dubai post the Women's T20 World Cup, which concludes on October 20. Jay Shah is positioned to assume the ICC chairman role from December 1, maintaining his current role till then.

The tenure of former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly saw Shah representing India in ICC discussions, the last instance being in Colombo. The existing board president, Roger Binny, serves as the Alternate Director for such meetings, but rarely performs this duty. With a year left in his term, it's uncertain if Binny or another representative will be nominated.

Despite the selection of a new secretary not being listed for this AGM, discussions around Shah’s successor are likely, with Anil Patel and Rohan Jaitley as contenders. Patel is seen as the current frontrunner, with formal ratification expected at a later Special General Meeting (SGM).

In addition to these discussions, the AGM will ratify appointments from the Indian Cricketer's Association (ICA) and the General Body, various sub-committees, and approve the annual budget for the 2024-25 season. Moreover, the AGM will review a report by the board’s internal committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy.

Concurrent to the AGM, the IPL Governing Council is set to meet on Saturday evening, focusing on retention rules for the 2025 auction. It's expected that teams will be allowed five retentions and one Right to Match option. The mega auction date and venue, possibly in early November, may also be revealed.

However, it remains unconfirmed whether decisions regarding retention and auction will be announced post-meeting or after Sunday’s AGM discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024