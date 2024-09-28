BCCI's 93rd AGM to Focus on ICC Representation, IPL Team Retention Rules

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to hold its 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday, with the primary agenda being the election of two representatives for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings. Current secretary Jay Shah’s succession isn’t on the official agenda.

This AGM gains significance with the ICC scheduled to host a conclave in Dubai post the Women's T20 World Cup, which concludes on October 20. Jay Shah is positioned to assume the ICC chairman role from December 1, maintaining his current role till then.

The tenure of former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly saw Shah representing India in ICC discussions, the last instance being in Colombo. The existing board president, Roger Binny, serves as the Alternate Director for such meetings, but rarely performs this duty. With a year left in his term, it's uncertain if Binny or another representative will be nominated.

Despite the selection of a new secretary not being listed for this AGM, discussions around Shah’s successor are likely, with Anil Patel and Rohan Jaitley as contenders. Patel is seen as the current frontrunner, with formal ratification expected at a later Special General Meeting (SGM).

In addition to these discussions, the AGM will ratify appointments from the Indian Cricketer's Association (ICA) and the General Body, various sub-committees, and approve the annual budget for the 2024-25 season. Moreover, the AGM will review a report by the board’s internal committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy.

Concurrent to the AGM, the IPL Governing Council is set to meet on Saturday evening, focusing on retention rules for the 2025 auction. It's expected that teams will be allowed five retentions and one Right to Match option. The mega auction date and venue, possibly in early November, may also be revealed.

However, it remains unconfirmed whether decisions regarding retention and auction will be announced post-meeting or after Sunday’s AGM discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)