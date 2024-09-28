Brisbane Lions Roar to Victory in AFL Grand Final

The Brisbane Lions decisively defeated the Sydney Swans by 60 points in the Australian Football League (AFL) grand final, securing their first premiership since 2003. The Lions lifted the cup in front of 100,013 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Recovering from a narrow loss to the Collingwood Magpies in last year's final, Brisbane won 18.12 (120) to 9.6 (60), clinching their fourth title since the AFL became a national competition in 1990. "Losing last year by a kick (and) to come home like we did, I'm so proud of this club and this group," said Lions co-captain Lachie Neale.

Sydney slumped to their fourth grand final loss under coach John Longmire. "We fell short today, but we should be proud of our achievement of getting back in there," said Swans skipper Dane Rampe. Key performances by Will Ashcroft and Lachie Neale were pivotal, as Brisbane's midfield ensured a growing margin throughout the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)