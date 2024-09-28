Left Menu

International Team Stages Remarkable Comeback to Tie United States in Presidents Cup

Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa lost their second match as the International Team made a significant comeback with a 5-0 sweep to tie with the United States 5-5 in the Presidents Cup. Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith outplayed Theegala and Morikawa, aiding the International Team's remarkable performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montreal | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:38 IST
International Team Stages Remarkable Comeback to Tie United States in Presidents Cup
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Presidents Cup witnessed an incredible turnaround as the International Team, led by Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith, swept their second match 5-0 against the United States, leveling the overall score at 5-5.

The International Team, reinvigorated by stellar performances from their players, including Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im, showcased a historic fightback against their American counterparts, reversing their previous day's defeat.

A remarkable display on Friday saw the International Team recover from a 5-0 deficit, with victories across all five Foursomes matches at the Royal Montreal golf course, setting the stage for an intense continuation of the Presidents Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024