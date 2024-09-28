International Team Stages Remarkable Comeback to Tie United States in Presidents Cup

The Presidents Cup witnessed an incredible turnaround as the International Team, led by Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith, swept their second match 5-0 against the United States, leveling the overall score at 5-5.

The International Team, reinvigorated by stellar performances from their players, including Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im, showcased a historic fightback against their American counterparts, reversing their previous day's defeat.

A remarkable display on Friday saw the International Team recover from a 5-0 deficit, with victories across all five Foursomes matches at the Royal Montreal golf course, setting the stage for an intense continuation of the Presidents Cup.

