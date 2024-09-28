Left Menu

India Triumphs Over Nepal 4-2 to Reach SAFF U17 Championship Final

India secured a place in the final of the 2024 SAFF U17 Championship by defeating Nepal 4-2 in a thrilling match. Key goals were scored by Vishal Yadav, Rishi Singh, and Hemneichung Lunkim. Nepal managed to score twice but couldn't overcome India's lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thimphu | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:55 IST
In a high-stakes match at the Changlimithang Stadium, India triumphed over Nepal 4-2 to advance to the final of the 2024 SAFF U17 Championship. After a goalless first half, India surged ahead with goals from Vishal Yadav, Rishi Singh, and Hemneichung Lunkim.

Vishal Yadav netted two goals in quick succession in the 61st and 68th minutes. Rishi Singh and Hemneichung Lunkim added the final touches in the 85th and injury minutes respectively. Nepal's efforts saw goals from Subash Bam and an own goal from India's Mohammed Kaif, but it wasn't enough to bridge the gap.

India now awaits the winner of the second semifinal between Pakistan and Bangladesh, a match set to determine who they will face in the final on Monday. The first half had limited opportunities due to cautious play from both sides, but India broke the deadlock with smart tactical moves in the second half.

