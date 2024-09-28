Tanya Chaudhary Sets Meet Record in Hammer Throw at Indian Open U23 Athletics

Uttar Pradesh's Tanya Chaudhary clinched the gold medal in women's hammer throw with a meet record of 54.42m on the opening day of the Indian Open U23 Athletics Competition at Patliputra Sports Complex on Saturday.

The 21-year-old started strong with her opening throw of 54.42m, which secured her the gold medal. Her series of consistent throws showcased her impressive skills, with distances of 54.42m, 54.36m, no mark, 54.41m, 53.92m, and no mark. Tanya's personal best remains 63.16m, achieved in 2023, while her season best this year was 61.57m recorded in June in Panchkula. She previously placed seventh at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

In addition to Tanya's record, Maharashtra's Poorva Hitesh Sawant set a new record in the women's triple jump with a gold medal-winning jump of 13.25m, surpassing the previous record of 13.16m. Other notable performances included Animesh Kujur's 10.38 seconds in the men's 100m semifinal, breaking the meet record.

