Lotte Kopecky Retains World Title in Thrilling Zurich Road Race
Belgium's Lotte Kopecky successfully defended her women's road race world title in Zurich, edging out American Chloe Dygert and Italian Elisa Longo-Borghini in a rain-soaked 154km race. Kopecky's victory marks her second consecutive world title, following her win in Glasgow last year.
Belgium's Lotte Kopecky won a thrilling women's road race to retain her world title on a rain-drenched Zurich course on Saturday. The 154km battle was whittled down to a high-calibre group on the final city circuit.
But it was Kopecky who sprinted across the line to make it back-to-back victories after she triumphed in Glasgow last year. American Chloe Dygert took the silver medal with Italian Elisa Longo-Borghini finishing in third place.
