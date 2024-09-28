Lotte Kopecky Retains World Title in Thrilling Zurich Road Race

Belgium's Lotte Kopecky won a thrilling women's road race to retain her world title on a rain-drenched Zurich course on Saturday. The 154km battle was whittled down to a high-calibre group on the final city circuit.

But it was Kopecky who sprinted across the line to make it back-to-back victories after she triumphed in Glasgow last year. American Chloe Dygert took the silver medal with Italian Elisa Longo-Borghini finishing in third place.

(With inputs from agencies.)