Lt Governor Felicitates Indian Paralympians Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar for Paris 2024 Bronze Medals

On Saturday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met and felicitated Paris 2024 Paralympics Bronze Medallists, Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar, at Raj Bhawan. The Indian archery duo clinched the bronze medal in the mixed team compound event by defeating Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina of Italy.

The Lt Governor praised the para-archers from the UT of J&K for their outstanding performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. While interacting with Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar, he lauded their hard work and dedication, asserting that their remarkable achievements have made the nation proud.

'Your exceptional performance will inspire the young generation,' the Lt Governor told ANI. He also honored their coach, Abhilasha Chaudhary, and extended best wishes for future endeavors.

Anshul Garg, CEO of SMVDSB, and other senior officers of the Shrine Board attended the ceremony. India concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, marking the country's best-ever performance at the event.

