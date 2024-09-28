Left Menu

IPL 2025 Auction Rules: Franchises Can Retain 5 Players with RTM Card

The IPL 2025 auction rules are expected to allow teams to retain five players plus one Right-to-Match card. The retention purse may range up to INR 120 crore, setting new benchmarks for the league. Discussions are ongoing, with a final decision anticipated soon.

28-09-2024
IPL logo. Image Credit: ANI
The IPL 2025 auction is expected to permit each of the ten franchises to retain five players and use one Right-to-Match (RTM) card, ESPNcricinfo reported. The IPL governing council is likely to finalize these retention regulations ahead of the upcoming mega auction.

Though the specifics about the number of Indian and overseas players to retain are yet to be confirmed, discussions suggest the overall player retention purse could be around INR 120 crore. If approved, this model would set a new record, surpassing previous retention limits.

In the 2017 mega auction for IPL 2018, teams were allowed five retentions using a mix of direct retentions and RTM cards, capped at three Indian players. The RTM card was removed before the 2022 mega auction. At that time, existing franchises could retain up to four players, while new franchises could select three from the remaining pool before the auction.

As discussions continue, the IPL is reportedly considering holding the player auction in late November, though retention rules are still under review. Earlier this year, the IPL had indicated that the rules would be released by the end of August, but delays have occurred. The RTM card was a key discussion point in July, with franchises expressing varied opinions on its usage.

Additionally, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal voiced his opposition to retaining the Impact Player rule, which has allowed teams to field an extra batter or bowler, influencing high scores in recent seasons. Another point of discussion was the potential reintroduction of a rule categorizing capped Indian players who retired from international cricket or haven't played for five years as uncapped.

If reintroduced, this rule could enable Chennai Super Kings to retain MS Dhoni as an uncapped player, strengthening their auction purse. Uncapped player retention was priced at INR 3 crore in 2017 and increased to INR 4 crore in 2021.

