IPL Auction Overhaul: New Retention Rules & Increased Player Compensation

The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council has introduced significant changes to the player retention rules, allowing franchises to retain up to six players. This includes the use of one Right To Match (RTM) card, which will deduct Rs 75 crore from the team's updated purse of Rs 120 crore.

In a related announcement, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed a fixed match fee of Rs 7.50 lakh for every player selected for league games, alongside an additional income of Rs 1.05 crore over and above their base salaries.

The new retention rules will see the first retained player costing Rs 18 crore, followed by subsequent retention costs of Rs 14 crore, Rs 11 crore, Rs 18 crore, and Rs 14 crore respectively. Franchises opting for the maximum of five retentions will have only Rs 45 crore remaining to complete their squad. Additionally, each franchise will allocate a Rs 12.60 crore fixed salary purse specifically for match fees, as part of the efforts to maintain a level playing field among teams.

