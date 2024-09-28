Tennis Ace Jannik Sinner Faces WADA Appeal Over Doping Acquittal
Jannik Sinner, a top-ranked tennis player, faces an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) seeking a one to two-year ban after he was cleared of doping charges. Sinner, who tested positive for an anabolic steroid in March, claims the substance entered his system by accident.
Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner expressed his disappointment and surprise following the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) decision to appeal his acquittal in a doping case.
WADA is seeking a one to two-year ban for Sinner, but does not plan to backdate the penalty, meaning he could retain his U.S. Open title.
Sinner had tested positive for an anabolic steroid in March, which he attributes to inadvertent exposure through his physiotherapist. Despite being cleared by an independent tribunal, WADA believes rules were not correctly followed.
