Left Menu

Tennis Ace Jannik Sinner Faces WADA Appeal Over Doping Acquittal

Jannik Sinner, a top-ranked tennis player, faces an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) seeking a one to two-year ban after he was cleared of doping charges. Sinner, who tested positive for an anabolic steroid in March, claims the substance entered his system by accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:02 IST
Tennis Ace Jannik Sinner Faces WADA Appeal Over Doping Acquittal
Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • Italy

Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner expressed his disappointment and surprise following the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) decision to appeal his acquittal in a doping case.

WADA is seeking a one to two-year ban for Sinner, but does not plan to backdate the penalty, meaning he could retain his U.S. Open title.

Sinner had tested positive for an anabolic steroid in March, which he attributes to inadvertent exposure through his physiotherapist. Despite being cleared by an independent tribunal, WADA believes rules were not correctly followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024