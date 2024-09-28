Bengaluru FC's Dominant Victory Over Mohun Bagan

Bengaluru FC showcased their prowess with a commanding 3-0 victory over Kolkata's Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League on Saturday. Edgar Mendez opened the scoring in the 9th minute, followed by Suresh Singh in the 20th minute.

Sunil Chhetri, the retired Indian football legend, sealed the win with a penalty in the 51st minute, ensuring BFC's third consecutive win. This triumph places Bengaluru FC firmly at the top of the league standings with nine points to their name.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan Super Giant struggles to find consistency, now sitting in the sixth position with just one win from three matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)