Argentina Halts Football Matches to Mourn Pope Francis

Argentina's football association has postponed all scheduled fixtures on Monday to honor the late Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88. Known as an enthusiastic fan and supporter of Buenos Aires' San Lorenzo team, the pope had a profound connection with both religious and football communities.

A minute's silence will be observed before matches this week to pay tribute to the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church. Born in Buenos Aires in 1936, Pope Francis was not only a spiritual guide but also a footballing influence having met renowned players like Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

Recounting an interaction with Maradona at the Vatican, Francis joked about the football legend's infamous 'Hand of God' goal during the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England. The Argentine Football Association expressed their sorrow, noting the pope's deep passion for the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)