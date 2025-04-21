Left Menu

Argentina Halts Football Matches to Mourn Pope Francis

In a show of respect, Argentina's football association postponed all matches to honor Pope Francis, an avid football fan and supporter of San Lorenzo. A minute's silence will be observed at all games. The pope, a significant figure in both religious and sporting circles, died at 88.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:47 IST
Argentina Halts Football Matches to Mourn Pope Francis
Pope Francis

Argentina's football association has postponed all scheduled fixtures on Monday to honor the late Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88. Known as an enthusiastic fan and supporter of Buenos Aires' San Lorenzo team, the pope had a profound connection with both religious and football communities.

A minute's silence will be observed before matches this week to pay tribute to the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church. Born in Buenos Aires in 1936, Pope Francis was not only a spiritual guide but also a footballing influence having met renowned players like Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

Recounting an interaction with Maradona at the Vatican, Francis joked about the football legend's infamous 'Hand of God' goal during the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England. The Argentine Football Association expressed their sorrow, noting the pope's deep passion for the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025