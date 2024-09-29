U.S. Regains Lead in Presidents Cup with Morning Fourballs Win

Left Menu

The United States took an 8-6 lead in the Presidents Cup after defeating the International Team 3-1 in morning fourballs on Saturday in Montreal. Key performances from Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Patrick Cantlay helped the U.S. overcome a shutout on Friday. The third round faced a 90-minute fog delay.

Updated: 29-09-2024 00:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 00:14 IST
The United States got their bid to secure a 10th consecutive Presidents Cup back on track, beating the International Team 3-1 in morning fourballs matches on Saturday in Montreal. This gives them an 8-6 lead heading into the afternoon foursomes.

The teams were tied at 5-5 after trading session sweeps over the first two days. However, the Americans showed no signs of a hangover from their shutout on Friday at Royal Montreal Golf Club, moving back in front. World number one Scottie Scheffler, paired with Collin Morikawa, was without a birdie through his first 15 holes but delivered when needed most. Scheffler made a crucial seven-foot birdie on the par-four 16th and another from off the green at the par-three 17th to secure the first U.S. point of the day.

The Internationals, desperate to clinch their first win over the Americans since 1998, briefly leveled the match when South Korean duo Kim Si-woo and Tom Kim earned a 4&3 win over U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark. Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau then restored the U.S. lead with a 3&2 victory over Canadians Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes. In the final match of the morning, Patrick Cantlay's eagle and subsequent birdies helped him and Sam Burns achieve a 2&1 win over Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and South Korean Im Sung-jae.

Third round action of the biennial event was briefly interrupted by a roughly 90-minute fog delay which saw players removed from the course about 25 minutes after the play started.

