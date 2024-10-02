Left Menu

Baseball Legend Pete Rose Passes at 83

Pete Rose, the former Major League Baseball star, died at 83 from natural causes, per the Clark County coroner. Known for his record hits, Rose's career was marred by a gambling scandal that led to a lifetime ban from baseball. He repeatedly sought reinstatement without success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 05:46 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 05:46 IST
Baseball Legend Pete Rose Passes at 83

Former Major League Baseball star Pete Rose has passed away at his Las Vegas home at the age of 83. The Clark County coroner's office confirmed that Rose's death was due to natural causes.

The official statement cited "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with a significant condition of diabetes mellitus" as the causes of death. Rose remains baseball's all-time leader in hits with 4,256.

Despite his on-field achievements, Rose's career was marred by a betting scandal that led to a lifetime ban from baseball in 1989. Although he admitted to betting on games in 2004, Rose's multiple attempts to return to the sport were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024