Baseball Legend Pete Rose Passes at 83

Former Major League Baseball star Pete Rose has passed away at his Las Vegas home at the age of 83. The Clark County coroner's office confirmed that Rose's death was due to natural causes.

The official statement cited "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with a significant condition of diabetes mellitus" as the causes of death. Rose remains baseball's all-time leader in hits with 4,256.

Despite his on-field achievements, Rose's career was marred by a betting scandal that led to a lifetime ban from baseball in 1989. Although he admitted to betting on games in 2004, Rose's multiple attempts to return to the sport were unsuccessful.

