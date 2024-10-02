Tim Southee Steps Down as New Zealand Test Captain, Tom Latham Takes Over

Tim Southee has relinquished his role as New Zealand's test captain due to a dip in form, with Tom Latham set to step into the leadership position ahead of the India series.

The seasoned pace bowler, who managed just six wickets at an average of over 70 during New Zealand's home summer against a weakened South Africa and Australia, found his regular place in the team questioned.

Southee, who succeeded Kane Williamson as captain in late 2022, accumulated six wins, six losses, and two draws in his 14-match tenure. At age 35, he expressed that stepping down was a decision made in the best interest of the team, as he aims to refocus on his on-field performance and assist New Zealand in winning test matches.

Tom Latham, having captained the test side on nine prior occasions, will now lead a 15-member test squad including Southee, for the India tour commencing next Friday. New Zealand's head coach Gary Stead praised Southee for his nearly 17 years of contributions to the team, highlighting his selflessness in stepping down for the greater good.

The New Zealand cricket team is set to face India in a three-test series starting in Bangalore on October 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)