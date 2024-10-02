Left Menu

LeBron James and Son Bronny Set to Make NBA History

LeBron James, entering his 22nd NBA season, says he has nothing left to prove but is excited to play alongside his son, Bronny. At Lakers training camp, James emphasized improving the team's defense. The Lakers aim to bounce back from last season's playoff defeat, with their season opener on October 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 06:36 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 06:36 IST
LeBron James

LeBron James, a four-time NBA champion and the league's all-time leading scorer, asserts he has nothing left to prove on the basketball court but is full of enthusiasm for the upcoming NBA season, marking his 22nd year in the league and his first playing alongside his teenage son, Bronny.

This season, James, who powered Team USA to a gold medal at the Paris Games and clinched his third Olympic title, will fulfill his dream of playing with his son. Bronny was selected by the Lakers with the 55th pick in this year's NBA draft.

James, who turns 40 in December, shared his excitement about teaming up with Bronny during practice. Under the guidance of first-time head coach JJ Redick, James expressed a commitment to lead the Lakers both by example and with his commanding voice. He also highlighted the team's need to improve transition defense to bounce back from last season's first-round playoff defeat. The Lakers' regular season opens on October 17 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

