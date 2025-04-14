NBA Eyes Expansion Into Europe: A New Era for Basketball

The NBA is exploring the potential of launching a new operation in Europe, as stated by Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, to capitalize on the sport's burgeoning popularity. A partnership with world basketball body FIBA is being considered to initiate a 16-team league.

The proposed league aims to bridge the gap between basketball's popularity and its commercial viability in Europe. Discussions involve major stakeholders such as Paris St Germain and Manchester City owners. However, Euroleague organizers view this as a potential threat to the existing competitive landscape.

The initiative seeks to establish permanent teams in key European cities and improve infrastructure. Tatum emphasized the NBA's global expansion, citing the successful model of NBA Africa, while addressing the rich talent pool in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)