Left Menu

Farewell to a Legend: Remembering Hari Dutt Kapri, Trailblazer of Indian Basketball

Hari Dutt Kapri, a revered former captain of the Indian basketball team and an Arjuna awardee, passed away at 83. Born in Pithoragarh, he led the team to impressive achievements, including a 4th place ranking in Asia. His contributions were celebrated with a lifetime achievement award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:06 IST
Farewell to a Legend: Remembering Hari Dutt Kapri, Trailblazer of Indian Basketball
  • Country:
  • India

Ace basketball player and former captain of the Indian team Hari Dutt Kapri has passed away at his residence, marking the end of an extraordinary career. He was 83 and took his last breath on Wednesday.

Kapri, who was honoured with the Arjuna award in 1969, is survived by his wife and two sons. His mortal remains were cremated at Rameshwar Ghat on Thursday. Born in the village of Chiiriyakhan in Pithoragarh district in 1942, Kapri was a pivotal figure in Indian basketball.

Under Kapri's leadership, the Indian basketball team rose impressively from the 7th to the 4th position in Asia in 1969. Between 1965 and 1978, he guided the team to numerous victories. Known for his unwavering dedication, Kapri was also bestowed with a lifetime achievement award by the Uttarakhand government. Tributes flowed in from across the region, including from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Goswami, who lauded Kapri's immense contribution to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025