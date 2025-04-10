Farewell to a Legend: Remembering Hari Dutt Kapri, Trailblazer of Indian Basketball

Ace basketball player and former captain of the Indian team Hari Dutt Kapri has passed away at his residence, marking the end of an extraordinary career. He was 83 and took his last breath on Wednesday.

Kapri, who was honoured with the Arjuna award in 1969, is survived by his wife and two sons. His mortal remains were cremated at Rameshwar Ghat on Thursday. Born in the village of Chiiriyakhan in Pithoragarh district in 1942, Kapri was a pivotal figure in Indian basketball.

Under Kapri's leadership, the Indian basketball team rose impressively from the 7th to the 4th position in Asia in 1969. Between 1965 and 1978, he guided the team to numerous victories. Known for his unwavering dedication, Kapri was also bestowed with a lifetime achievement award by the Uttarakhand government. Tributes flowed in from across the region, including from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Goswami, who lauded Kapri's immense contribution to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)