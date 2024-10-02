Left Menu

French Rugby Faces Clash With World Rugby Over Player Availability

The French Rugby Federation and Top 14 organizers have agreed to exclude players from the July internationals in 2025 and 2026, conflicting with World Rugby's regulations. This will affect France's squad strength for tours, aiming to balance player health and club competitiveness.

Updated: 02-10-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 09:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) and Top 14 organizers have decided to exclude players from selection for the July internationals in 2025 and 2026, defying World Rugby regulations.

The decision aligns with an agreement to prioritize player health and club competitiveness.

This move likely means a weaker French squad for international tours during these periods.

World Rugby and New Zealand Rugby have yet to comment on this contentious decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

