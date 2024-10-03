Messi Magic Secures Another Trophy for Inter Miami

Inter Miami clinched the Major League Soccer Supporters Shield with a 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew, thanks to a stellar performance from Lionel Messi, who scored twice. The team, which now benefits from a home-field advantage, is poised for a strong playoff showing.

This latest triumph marks Messi's 46th major trophy win, an unprecedented feat in men's soccer. Inter Miami Coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino emphasized the significance of the win, highlighting the team's unwavering drive for excellence.

Looking ahead, Inter Miami, having dominated the regular season, aims to set new records and maintain their momentum in the playoffs. The club is gearing up for their next match, where they continue to chase history and further accolades.

