Sri Lankan Cricketer Faces Ban: A Year on the Sidelines

Sri Lankan spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been banned from cricket for a year, six months suspended, by the ICC for breaching anti-corruption codes. He was charged with failing to report a match-fixing approach during the 2021 Lanka Premier League. Jayawickrama admitted to the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:08 IST
Praveen Jayawickrama

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed a one-year ban, with the last six months suspended, on Sri Lankan spinner Praveen Jayawickrama for violating the sport's anti-corruption code. The decision follows charges related to match-fixing approaches during the 2021 Lanka Premier League.

Jayawickrama, 26, admitted to the allegations, which include failing to report a fixing approach and attempting to involve another player in match-fixing activities. His international career began with an impressive debut against Bangladesh in April 2021, where he took 11 wickets in his first test match.

Despite a promising start, Jayawickrama's career has been overshadowed by the breach of conduct. The ICC's ruling has sidelined him from all forms of cricket, marking a significant pause in his cricketing journey since his last appearance for Sri Lanka in June 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

