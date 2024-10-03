Sri Lankan Cricketer Faces Ban: A Year on the Sidelines
Sri Lankan spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been banned from cricket for a year, six months suspended, by the ICC for breaching anti-corruption codes. He was charged with failing to report a match-fixing approach during the 2021 Lanka Premier League. Jayawickrama admitted to the charges.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed a one-year ban, with the last six months suspended, on Sri Lankan spinner Praveen Jayawickrama for violating the sport's anti-corruption code. The decision follows charges related to match-fixing approaches during the 2021 Lanka Premier League.
Jayawickrama, 26, admitted to the allegations, which include failing to report a fixing approach and attempting to involve another player in match-fixing activities. His international career began with an impressive debut against Bangladesh in April 2021, where he took 11 wickets in his first test match.
Despite a promising start, Jayawickrama's career has been overshadowed by the breach of conduct. The ICC's ruling has sidelined him from all forms of cricket, marking a significant pause in his cricketing journey since his last appearance for Sri Lanka in June 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
