Sri Lankan Parliament Initiates Probe into Suspended Police Chief
Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne initiates the appointment of a panel to investigate suspended police chief Deshabandu Tennakoon. The committee will consist of a Supreme Court judge, the police commission chair, and a law expert. Findings may lead to Tennakoon's removal by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
The Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Jagath Wickramaratne, has commenced proceedings to establish a three-member panel tasked with probing the conduct of the suspended police chief, Deshabandu Tennakoon, officials announced on Sunday.
Wickramaratne has informed the Chief Justice and relevant authorities to facilitate the formation of the committee, which will include a Supreme Court judge, the head of the independent police commission, and a distinguished figure from the legal or administrative fields.
Upon its setup, the committee is expected to promptly begin its investigation. Tennakoon is facing charges stemming from a December 2023 shooting incident, leading to his possible dismissal by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake based on the committee's findings.
