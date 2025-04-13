Sri Lankan Parliament Initiates Probe into Suspended Police Chief

The Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Jagath Wickramaratne, has commenced proceedings to establish a three-member panel tasked with probing the conduct of the suspended police chief, Deshabandu Tennakoon, officials announced on Sunday.

Wickramaratne has informed the Chief Justice and relevant authorities to facilitate the formation of the committee, which will include a Supreme Court judge, the head of the independent police commission, and a distinguished figure from the legal or administrative fields.

Upon its setup, the committee is expected to promptly begin its investigation. Tennakoon is facing charges stemming from a December 2023 shooting incident, leading to his possible dismissal by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake based on the committee's findings.

