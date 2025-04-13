Left Menu

Sri Lankan Parliament Initiates Probe into Suspended Police Chief

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne initiates the appointment of a panel to investigate suspended police chief Deshabandu Tennakoon. The committee will consist of a Supreme Court judge, the police commission chair, and a law expert. Findings may lead to Tennakoon's removal by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:25 IST
Sri Lankan Parliament Initiates Probe into Suspended Police Chief
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Jagath Wickramaratne, has commenced proceedings to establish a three-member panel tasked with probing the conduct of the suspended police chief, Deshabandu Tennakoon, officials announced on Sunday.

Wickramaratne has informed the Chief Justice and relevant authorities to facilitate the formation of the committee, which will include a Supreme Court judge, the head of the independent police commission, and a distinguished figure from the legal or administrative fields.

Upon its setup, the committee is expected to promptly begin its investigation. Tennakoon is facing charges stemming from a December 2023 shooting incident, leading to his possible dismissal by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake based on the committee's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025