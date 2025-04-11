Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery Faces Tariff Turbulence

Sri Lanka's path to economic recovery has hit a roadblock due to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The tariffs have introduced uncertainty as the nation strives to overcome its financial crisis.

The IMF team visited Sri Lanka to evaluate the performance and policies tied to the four-year, $2.9 billion financial package granted in 2023. Despite a promising 5% growth forecast for 2024 and a significant decline in inflation, the IMF cautions that the recent trade disruptions require more evaluation.

Sri Lanka faces a 44% tariff as part of the US's strategy to address trade imbalances. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake recently addressed the impact of these tariffs in a letter to President Donald Trump, stressing the challenges posed to Sri Lanka's economy.

