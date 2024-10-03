Kick-Boxer Turned Criminal: Deepak's Descent into Crime

Delhi Police have apprehended Deepak, an international kick-boxing player, in connection to a recent shooting incident at a luxury car showroom. The arrest comes after officers thoroughly analyzed CCTV footage from the scene.

Deepak, known for his achievements in junior international kick-boxing championships, had transitioned into coaching after leaving his job with the Indian Army. He runs a kick-boxing center in Rohtak but was allegedly involved in criminal activities, including the recent extortion scheme.

Authorities revealed that Deepak and his associates planned the attack in Rohtak, firing shots at the showroom in a bid for extortion. While Deepak attempted to flee to Punjab, police tracked him down and arrested him following a brief confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)