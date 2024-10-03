Left Menu

CWI Introduces Landmark Multi-Year Contracts for Players

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has made a historic move by awarding multi-year contracts to its top men's and women's players. This development stems from a new four-year agreement with the West Indies Players Association. Notable male cricketers and leading female athletes have been recognized with these contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:12 IST
CWI Introduces Landmark Multi-Year Contracts for Players
West Indies team (Photo: CWI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has taken a significant step in supporting its athletes by awarding multi-year contracts to top male and female players for the first time. This groundbreaking decision follows a four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) inked in January 2024 with the West Indies Players Association (WIPA).

The initiative sees fifteen senior men's players contracted, with Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, and Jayden Seales receiving multi-year deals. Kavem Hodge and Roston Chase have been newly contracted as well, following impressive performances that include memorable Test matches against Australia and England.

In the women's division, stars like Shemaine Campbelle, Hayley Matthews, and Stafanie Taylor have been honored with long-term contracts, highlighting their integral roles within the team. Miles Bascombe, CWI's Director of Cricket, expressed optimism about this transparent approach, emphasizing the mutual clarity and commitment shown by both the board and players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024