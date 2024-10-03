CWI Introduces Landmark Multi-Year Contracts for Players

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has taken a significant step in supporting its athletes by awarding multi-year contracts to top male and female players for the first time. This groundbreaking decision follows a four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) inked in January 2024 with the West Indies Players Association (WIPA).

The initiative sees fifteen senior men's players contracted, with Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, and Jayden Seales receiving multi-year deals. Kavem Hodge and Roston Chase have been newly contracted as well, following impressive performances that include memorable Test matches against Australia and England.

In the women's division, stars like Shemaine Campbelle, Hayley Matthews, and Stafanie Taylor have been honored with long-term contracts, highlighting their integral roles within the team. Miles Bascombe, CWI's Director of Cricket, expressed optimism about this transparent approach, emphasizing the mutual clarity and commitment shown by both the board and players.

(With inputs from agencies.)