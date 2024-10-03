Left Menu

Ticket Prices Unveiled for 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics

The 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics ticket prices range from 30 euros for hockey preliminaries to 3,000 euros for closing ceremony. Men's hockey final is the most expensive at 450-1,400 euros. Over 20% of tickets are under 40 euros. Registration required for purchase draw; general sale begins April 2025.

Updated: 03-10-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

The ticket prices for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics span from a modest 30 euros for early hockey matches to an extravagant 3,000 euros for seats at the closing ceremony in Verona's historic Arena.

The men's hockey final stands out as the priciest sports event with tickets costing between 450 and 1,400 euros. Organizers announced an initiative where over 20% of the tickets are priced below 40 euros, with more than half available for less than 100 euros.

Prospective attendees must register on the official platform to enter a draw for initial ticket sales; however, general sales will start in April 2025. The Paralympic Games tickets, commencing at 10 euros for children, will not require registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

