Virtual Sailors Conquer Real Waters: A New Twist in America's Cup

Teen sailors Liam Dimock and Robbie Wooldridge transitioned from virtual victories in the America's Cup e-series to thrilling real-life experiences aboard the AC40. Despite initial success against the U.S. women's team, the duo ultimately couldn't maintain their lead, highlighting both the challenge and allure of real-world sailing.

Updated: 03-10-2024 21:48 IST
This week, young New Zealand sailing prodigies took a significant leap from the digital realm to the open sea, testing their mettle on a real AC40 after excelling in the virtual America's Cup e-series.

Liam Dimock, 14, and Robbie Wooldridge, 19, emerged winners and runners-up, respectively, earning their chance to compete against the United States women's team. Their enthusiasm was palpable as they experienced the real-life thrill of sailing at 37 knots, a stark contrast to their earlier virtual exploits.

Despite leading initially, the young sailors couldn't maintain their advantage, ultimately losing to their experienced competitors. This endeavor underscored the challenge of real-world sailing, blending gaming skills with hands-on experience, as they aim to inspire others in the sailing community.

