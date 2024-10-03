Virtual Sailors Conquer Real Waters: A New Twist in America's Cup

This week, young New Zealand sailing prodigies took a significant leap from the digital realm to the open sea, testing their mettle on a real AC40 after excelling in the virtual America's Cup e-series.

Liam Dimock, 14, and Robbie Wooldridge, 19, emerged winners and runners-up, respectively, earning their chance to compete against the United States women's team. Their enthusiasm was palpable as they experienced the real-life thrill of sailing at 37 knots, a stark contrast to their earlier virtual exploits.

Despite leading initially, the young sailors couldn't maintain their advantage, ultimately losing to their experienced competitors. This endeavor underscored the challenge of real-world sailing, blending gaming skills with hands-on experience, as they aim to inspire others in the sailing community.

(With inputs from agencies.)