Left Menu

Poland's Salamon and Lisenko Dominate World Junior Chess Championship

In the World Junior and Women Chess Championship for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Poland's Julia Salamon and Lisenko Lubov-Zsilzova took the lead. Lisenko outplayed India's Megha Chakraborty, while Salamon capitalized on Tanish Waghmare's error. Racis Michal lost his lead after a drawn game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:56 IST
Poland's Salamon and Lisenko Dominate World Junior Chess Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Julia Salamon and Lisenko Lubov-Zsilzova took commanding leads after round six of the World Junior and Women Chess Championship for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Salamon leads in the junior division with five points, and Lisenko stands alone in the women's category with six points, distancing themselves from rivals.

India's Megha Chakraborty struggled against Lisenko's strategic moves, while Tanish Waghmare's mistake against Salamon proved costly. Racis Michal of Poland drew his game, losing his lead to the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024