Poland's Salamon and Lisenko Dominate World Junior Chess Championship

Julia Salamon and Lisenko Lubov-Zsilzova took commanding leads after round six of the World Junior and Women Chess Championship for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Salamon leads in the junior division with five points, and Lisenko stands alone in the women's category with six points, distancing themselves from rivals.

India's Megha Chakraborty struggled against Lisenko's strategic moves, while Tanish Waghmare's mistake against Salamon proved costly. Racis Michal of Poland drew his game, losing his lead to the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)