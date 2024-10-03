Sports Unleashed: From Surprising Victories to Personal Triumphs

In a week rich with sports developments, Los Angeles Sparks' forward Dearica Hamby clinched the 2024 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award. The accolade pays homage to Kim Perrot, two-time WNBA champion, who sadly passed away in 1999.

Major League Baseball witnessed thrilling playoff actions with the Detroit Tigers achieving an unexpected sweep over the Houston Astros, closing their series with a 5-2 win. The Tigers are set to face the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Division Series.

In football, Nick Chubb returned to practice with the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, NFL rumors around trades and injuries, like Joe Musgrove's elbow issue, stirred discussions. On the tennis court, a rejuvenated Carlos Alcaraz is preparing for the Shanghai Masters.

