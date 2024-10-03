FIFA's New Transfer Rule for Club World Cup: A Game Changer

World soccer's governing body, FIFA, has introduced a significant rule change for the 2024 Club World Cup. Teams participating in the tournament will have the option to replace players during the event if their national transfer windows are open.

Additionally, FIFA has granted member associations the flexibility to initiate an 'exceptional registration window' from June 1-10. This move aims to ensure that all clubs have an equal opportunity to sign players before the tournament begins on June 15 in the United States.

The decision allows for a fair playing field as player contracts typically end on June 30. However, players are restricted from playing for multiple teams in the same tournament, ensuring clarity in team dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)