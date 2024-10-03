Left Menu

FIFA's New Transfer Rule for Club World Cup: A Game Changer

FIFA has announced that teams in the upcoming Club World Cup can replace players during the tournament if their national transfer window is open. An exceptional registration window before the tournament allows member clubs to sign players, making competitions fairer across leagues coinciding with country transfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:44 IST
FIFA's New Transfer Rule for Club World Cup: A Game Changer

World soccer's governing body, FIFA, has introduced a significant rule change for the 2024 Club World Cup. Teams participating in the tournament will have the option to replace players during the event if their national transfer windows are open.

Additionally, FIFA has granted member associations the flexibility to initiate an 'exceptional registration window' from June 1-10. This move aims to ensure that all clubs have an equal opportunity to sign players before the tournament begins on June 15 in the United States.

The decision allows for a fair playing field as player contracts typically end on June 30. However, players are restricted from playing for multiple teams in the same tournament, ensuring clarity in team dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024