Explosive Prank Sparks Controversy at Chivas Press Conference

Chivas player Roberto Alvarado's prank involving a firecracker at a press conference in Verde Valle, Guadalajara, caused an uproar and media walkout. Intended as a jest for teammates, it was perceived as aggression by reporters. Alvarado apologized, but the incident added to criticism of the team.

Updated: 04-10-2024 07:13 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 07:13 IST
Controversy erupted at Chivas' press conference as player Roberto Alvarado's prank, involving a firecracker, was seen as aggression by the media. The event in Verde Valle, Guadalajara, led the press to walk out, deeming the act inappropriate.

Journalist Karina Herrera expressed her disbelief on social media platform X, stating this was unprecedented in her 15 years of covering Chivas. Photos and videos showed the explosive hit a cameraman, while players Jose Castillo and Fernando Beltran urged calm among attendees.

The incident quickly went viral on social media, with Alvarado apologizing, clarifying it was meant as a teammate jest. The local press condemned Alvarado's actions, intensifying criticism as Chivas struggles, placing 10th in Liga MX with 15 points from four wins in 10 matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

