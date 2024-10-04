Explosive Prank Sparks Controversy at Chivas Press Conference

Controversy erupted at Chivas' press conference as player Roberto Alvarado's prank, involving a firecracker, was seen as aggression by the media. The event in Verde Valle, Guadalajara, led the press to walk out, deeming the act inappropriate.

Journalist Karina Herrera expressed her disbelief on social media platform X, stating this was unprecedented in her 15 years of covering Chivas. Photos and videos showed the explosive hit a cameraman, while players Jose Castillo and Fernando Beltran urged calm among attendees.

The incident quickly went viral on social media, with Alvarado apologizing, clarifying it was meant as a teammate jest. The local press condemned Alvarado's actions, intensifying criticism as Chivas struggles, placing 10th in Liga MX with 15 points from four wins in 10 matches.

