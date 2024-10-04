Left Menu

David Skinns Makes History with Record-Tying Round at Sanderson Farms Championship

David Skinns of England shot a personal and course record 12-under 60 to lead the Sanderson Farms Championship. Despite missing a 9-foot putt for a 59, he was pleased with his play. Skinns leads Michael Thorbjornsen by three shots, a strong step towards retaining his PGA Tour card.

David Skinns of England set a personal best and a course record at the Sanderson Farms Championship by scoring an impressive 12-under 60. However, the victory was bittersweet as a missed 9-foot putt on his final hole left him just shy of entering golf's elusive 59 club.

The 42-year-old's performance at the Country Club of Jackson is critical as he vies to keep his full PGA Tour card, currently ranked at No. 108. His exceptional play gives him a three-shot lead over rival Michael Thorbjornsen. Skinns emphasized his mental control and determination as key factors for his remarkable score.

Skinns' incredible day featured six birdies on the back nine and six more on the front, including long putts of 55 and 25 feet. He hopes this momentum will aid his position, as the tournament is a vital part of the FedEx Cup Fall series affecting players' eligibility for the coming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

